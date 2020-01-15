Parliamentary candidates’ vetting not final: Jannati

TEHRAN — Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, head of the Guardian Council, said on Wednesday that the vetting of parliamentary candidates are not final and they can file complaints.

“Eventually, the first phase of vetting the candidates for the eleventh term of the Majlis was completed,” Jannati said.

“The announced results about the candidates’ qualification are not final and it is still possible for the Guardian Council members to review and revise their initial judgments,” he added.

The comments by Jannati come as 90 sitting MPs who had fielded candidacy for the elections have been found ineligible to run.

The Guardian Council released on Sunday the list of candidates who are considered competent to run for parliamentary elections.

Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, said in a tweet late on Saturday that the process of studying qualification of the candidates has ended.

The council announced on Sunday that the candidates who oppose the result of the study can file a complaint from January 12 to January 16.

The next parliamentary elections will be held on February 21.

To be able to run for parliament, the candidates must be finally confirmed by the Guardian Council.

The candidates will have 8 days to spend on the campaign trail, ending on February 19.

The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

The parliamentary elections will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces.

The midterm elections of the Assembly of Experts will also be held on the same date in Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Fars and Qom provinces.

MH/PA