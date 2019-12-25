New cultural occasions added to Iran’s calendar of events

TEHRAN – Three cultural occasions were officially added to Iran’s national calendar of events on Tuesday.

Ratified by the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, the occasions are in commemoration of [Prophet] Zarathustra, the [international] tourism day, and Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili (1253-1334) who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices, ISNA reported.

In this regard, the days Farvardin 6th is dedicated to Zarathustra’s birthday anniversary, Mehr 5th to the [international] tourism day, and Mordad 4th to the commemoration of Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, the latter concurrent with Safavid dynasty’s establishment which resulted in spreading Shiatism in the country, the report added.

Zarathustra also spelled Zarathushtra, Greek Zoroaster, (born traditionally c. 628 BC, possibly Rhages, Iran—died c. 551 BC), was an Iranian religious reformer and prophet, traditionally regarded as the founder of Zoroastrianism. According to Britannica Encyclopedia, a major figure in the history of world religions, Zarathustra has been the object of much scholarly attention, in large part because of his apparent monotheism (his concept of one God, whom he referred to as Ahura Mazda, or the “Wise Lord”), his purported dualism (evident in the stark distinction he drew between the forces of good and the forces of evil), and the possible influence of his teachings on subsequently emerging Middle Eastern religions.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on September 27 (which usually falls on Mehr 5 in the Iranian calendar). Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value. The event seeks to address global challenges outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to highlight the contribution the tourism industry can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ṣafavid dynasty, (1501–1736), the ruling dynasty of Iran whose establishment of Shite Islam as the state religion of Iran was a major factor in the emergence of a unified national consciousness among the various ethnic and linguistic elements of the country. The Ṣafavids were descended from Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili of Ardabil, head of the Sufi order of Ṣafaviyeh (Ṣafawiyyah), but about 1399 exchanged their Sunni affiliation for Shiatism.

