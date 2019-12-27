NIDC digs 88 oil, gas wells in 9 months

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 88 oil and gas wells during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21), Shana reported.

According to Mohammad Al-e Khamis, NIDC’s deputy head for drilling operation, the drilled wells consisted of an exploration well, 26 development wells and seven appraisal wells, as well as 54 workover/completion ones.

As reported, over 119,438 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells.

Noting that NIDC drilling fleet is comprised of 72 offshore and onshore drilling machines, the official said over the past nine months, 26 light, heavy and super-heavy drilling machines have been operating for drilling development wells, while three worked on appraisal wells, four dug exploration ones and 25 were operational in workover/completion wells.

NIDC has dug 138 oil and gas exploration wells in onshore and offshore areas throughout the country in the past four decades after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), undertakes most drilling operations across the country and drilled 4,489 onshore and offshore oil and gas wells in nearly 40 years.

Holding 70 onshore and offshore drilling rigs as well as equipment and facilities for offering integrated technical and engineering services, the company accounts for a major part of drilling exploration as well as appraisal/development wells in the country.

