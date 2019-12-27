Ankara hosts exhibition of Quran calligraphy by Iranian, Turkish artists

TEHRAN – An exhibition showcasing Quran calligraphy by a group of Iranian and Turkish artists opened in Ankara on Thursday.

The director of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman, and the director of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), Ali Erbas, attended the opening ceremony at the Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Torkaman said that calligraphers from Iran and Turkey have beautifully inscribed verses of the Holy Quran for the exhibit.

Erbas also said that the Holy Quran was the biggest miracle of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and that this miracle is observed in every aspect of the book.

He also expressed his thanks to all guests, including an Iranian delegation that attended the opening ceremony, and asked art enthusiasts to visit the weeklong exhibit.

Applications and some digital devices for reading the Holy Quran are also on view at the exhibit.

Iranian illuminator Zahra Masumi and calligrapher Ali Tan are in Ankara to create some artworks during the exhibit.

Torkaman also held meetings with several Turkish cultural and religious figures during his two-day visit to Turkey.

Photo: Turkish and Iranian officials visit an exhibition of calligraphy by Iranian and Turkish artists at the Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara on December 26, 2019.

