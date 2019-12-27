WCC experts visit weavers, workshops in Iranian village

TEHRAN - World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region Director Ghada Hijavi along with her fellow experts arrived in Qassemabad village on Wednesday to follow up on their assessment to name the northern Iranian rural area a world hub of handicrafts.

Situated in Roodsar county, Gilan province, Qassemabad village is nationally known for its traditional costumes because of their vibrant colors and uniquely beautiful designs. However, the Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer-garment for women, has been the subject for the WCC assessment.

The experts were planned to stay in Gilan till Friday night, with paying visits to provincial officials, local craftspeople, age-old workshops, handicrafts stores and exhibits on their schedule.

So far, the council has granted the same titles to several Iranian cities and villages including Abadeh for its art of “Woodcarving” and the village of Khorashad for the craft ‘Toebafi’ (traditional handwoven fabrics).

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397, experiencing a three percent year-on-year growth. Traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven clothes as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are among Iranian exports to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries

AFM/MG