Funeral procession for pilot of crashed fighter jet

A funeral procession was held for Colonel Mohammad Reza Rahmani, the pilot of a crashed fighter jet, in Tabriz on Saturday.

Rahmani was killed as his fighter jet, MiG 29, crashed over the Sabalan mountainous region in the northwestern province of Ardabil on Wednesday.

Rahmani was one of “the most experienced pilots” of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) who had a brilliant career record by operating hundreds of flight missions, the Army said in a statement on Friday.

The fighter aircraft had taken off from an airbase in the city of Tabriz.