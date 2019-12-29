Syrians themselves must write their own constitution: Larijani

TEHRAN - Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that the Syrians themselves must draw up and approve their constitution far from any foreign interference or pressure.

“Now, the issue of constitution plays pivotal role in future of Syria which must be prepared and approved by the Syria people. The Syrians do not need any foreign interference and pressure and should be able to prepare the constitution,” he said during a meeting with a group of heads of the Syrian tribes.

Larijani said that Iran-Turkey-Russia cooperation within the framework of the Astana talks have proved very fruitful in deescalating conflict in Syria.

In line with their security cooperation, Iran, Turkey and Russia - three power brokers in Syria - launched the Astana peace talks on the Syrian crisis. The talks were launched in January 2017 with the aim of putting an end to the Syrian conflict.

Kazakhstan has hosted multiple rounds of talks on Syria since January 2017 most of which involved delegations from the Syrian government and opposition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in August that Iran-Turkey-Russia talks have been “most effective” in tackling crisis in Syria.

‘U.S. is just after Syria’s oil’

Larijani also said that the United States is just after Syria’s oil which is “shameful”.

“The person [U.S. President Donald Trump] who makes claims about managing the world has just turned into a thief whose time will not last,” he said.

The parliament speaker also said certain countries have set conditions to help reconstruct and support Syria, noting such moves are “shameful” which have caused harms to the country.

“It is the Syrian people who should set conditions,” he added.

The senior MP added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any action against Syria’s territorial integrity and aggressive moves against the country. Iran supports fighting terrorism and reconstructing Syria.”

