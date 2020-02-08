Regional situation entails Iran-Russia cooperation: diplomat

TEHRAN – Iran’s new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said on Saturday that regional situation necessitates continuation of Iran-Russia cooperation.

During a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, Jalali said that Iran is determined to expand relations with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Iran and Russia are two important and powerful players in the fight against international terrorism.

Putin also said Tehran-Moscow cooperation will continue.

Putin made the remarks whiling receiving Ambassador Jalali’s credentials.

‘Russia firm to continue cooperation within format of Astana talks’

For his part, Vershinin said that Russia is firm to continue cooperation with Iran and Turkey within the format of the Astana talks.

In line with their security cooperation, Iran, Turkey and Russia - three power brokers in Syria - launched the Astana peace talks on the Syrian crisis. The talks were launched in January 2017 with the aim of putting an end to the Syrian conflict.

Kazakhstan has hosted multiple rounds of talks on Syria since January 2017 most of which involved delegations from the Syrian government and opposition.

Putin said in August that Iran-Turkey-Russia talks have been “most effective” in tackling crisis in Syria.

‘Assassination of Gen. Soleimani was a violation of international law’

Vershinin also said that the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was a “heinous action” and violation of international law.

“We have strongly condemned this action in our contacts and meetings,” he said.

Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone conversation in January that Soleimani’s assassination violates international law.

NA/PA