No let-up in Iran-Russia-Syria fight against terror: Tehran

TEHRAN - Ali Asghar Khaji, who acts as senior assistant to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for political affairs, has said that Iran, Russia and Syria will continue cooperation in fighting terrorism.

“Strategic cooperation of Russia, Syria, and Iran in line with fighting devil phenomenon of terrorism and also consultations to find a political solution to the Syria crisis will continue,” he said during a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud.

Assistant to Zarif says Tehran, Moscow, and Damascus will continue consultations to find a political solution to the Syria crisis. Khaji said that it is essential for the international community to support the Syrian people and also the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also attached great importance to the continuation of cooperation within the framework of the Astana talks.

For his part, the Syrian ambassador called for expansion of cooperation and consultation.

In line with their security cooperation, Iran, Turkey, and Russia - three power brokers in Syria - launched the Astana peace talks on the Syrian crisis. The talks were launched in January 2017 with the aim of putting an end to the Syrian conflict.

Kazakhstan has hosted multiple rounds of talks on Syria since January 2017 most of which involved delegations from the Syrian government and opposition.

NA/PA

