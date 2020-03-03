Rouhani has invited Putin to hold next Astana talk’s summit in Tehran: diplomat

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said that President Hassan Rouhani has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the next Astana-format summit in Tehran.

“Several days ago, Presidents Rouhani and Putin talked over the phone. During the phone conversation, President Rouhani invited President Putin… suggesting that the next summit in the Astana format in the near future should be held in Iran,” Jalali said on Tuesday in a meeting with Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachyov, according to RT.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that discussions were ongoing about a possible summit on Syria between the leaders of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, Reuters reported.

Rouhani and Putin held a phone conversation on Saturday during which the Iranian president said the conflict in Syria must be settled politically.

The phone conversation took place as the war for control of the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib is going unabated between the Syrian forces and the Turkish-backed armed groups who have formed a coalition with the terrorists.

The Iranian president said it is not acceptable that certain parts of Syria remain under the control of terrorists.

Rouhani also said that the situation in Idlib is “worrisome”, calling for the implementation of the Astana peace process as early as possible to pave the way for establishing peace and security in Syria.

He noted that Iran, Russia, and Turkey have taken great strides in recent years in fighting terrorism and their victories against terrorism should not be undermined.

“We should preserve their outcomes, and regarding the situation in Idlib, we are completely ready to find a solution at political and security levels, which would be agreed by the three countries,” he said.

In line with their security cooperation, Iran, Turkey, and Russia - three power brokers in Syria - launched the Astana peace talks on the Syrian crisis. The talks were launched in January 2017 with the aim of putting an end to the Syrian conflict.

Kazakhstan has hosted multiple rounds of talks on Syria since January 2017 most of which involved delegations from the Syrian government and opposition.

NA/PA

