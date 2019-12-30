Bana, Mohammadi named 2019 Asian best coaches

TEHRAN - United World Wrestling Asia has announced the “Best Wrestlers” in each style, the “Best Coaches” in each style and the “Most Active National Federation”.

The results of the contest are based on the performance criteria for 2019, which has been approved at General Assembly of the United Wrestling Asia in Xi'an (China) on the initiative of the President of the United World Wrestling Asia Daulet Turlykhanov to promote and develop wrestling in Asian continent.

In the nomination “Best Greco-Roman coach of the year” won the head coach of the Iranian national team, the legendary Mohammed Bana. Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won three bronzes and three Olympic licenses at the World Championships, and four gold and three bronze medals at the continental championship under leadership of Bana.

In the nomination “Best freestyle wrestling coach of the year” also won the representative of Iran, a well-known wrestler in the past (four-time medalist of the World Cup), and nowadays the head coach of the Iranian team Gholamreza Mohammadi. This year, the Iranian national freestyle wrestling team dominated at the Asian Championship by winning seven gold and three bronze medals.

To reveal the winner of the nomination “Best freestyle wrestler of the Year” was very difficult. Two wrestlers in this nomination scored an equal (90) points. Nurkozha Kaipanov (70 kg) from Kazakhstan and Alireza Karimi Machiani (92 kg) from Iran. Both wrestlers won Asian Championship and ranking series in Sassari (Italy).

Also, they became owners of silver medal in World Championship. To objectively identify the best wrestler, the following criteria were taken into consideration: victory in other important events and the quantity of participants in the weight category at the World Championships.

If Alireza Karimi Machiani won the World Club Championship this year, Nurkozha Kaipanov won the silver medal of the World Military Games in Xi'an (China).

In 92 weight category in World Championships (Nur-Sultan) participated 18 athletes, while 30 wrestlers participated in 70 kg. This factor has become crucial in identifying the best freestyle wrestler, uww.asia reported.

In the nomination “Most Active National Federation” won the national federation of Kazakhstan, which held a high-level senior World championship and the cadet Asian championship in Nur Sultan city.

All winners will be awarded with valuable prizes from the United World Wrestling Asia. The time and place of official delivery will be announced later.