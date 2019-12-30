Fajr poetry festival to open in Isfahan Thursday 

TEHRAN – The 14th Fajr International Poetry Festival will hold its opening ceremony in Isfahan on Thursday, the organizers have announced.

“Like the previous editions, literati will gather at the opening ceremony to recite their latest poems,” the director of the festival, Mehdi Qezelli, said in a press release on Monday.

Mohammad-Ali Bahmani, Javad Mohaqeq, Bahman Saki, Esmaeil Amini, Abdoljabar Kakai and Mahmud Ekramifar are among the poets invited to the opening ceremony.

Veteran poets Khosro Ehteshami, Fazlolah Shirani and Mohammad Mostaqimi from Isfahan are also expected to attend the ceremony, which will take place in the Isfahan branch of the Art Bureau.

Photo: A poster for 14th Fajr International Poetry Festival.

