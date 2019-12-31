Moradi Kermani’s “Water Urn” published in Italian 

TEHRAN -- Iranian children’s book writer Hushang Moradi Kermani’s “The Water Urn” has been published in Italian.

The Italian version named “L’Anfora” has been released by the publication of the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice on December 13, the publisher announced.

“The Water Urn” has been rendered into Italian by Daniela Meneghini, an associate professor at the Department of Studies on Asia and Mediterranean Africa of Ca ‘Foscari University.

Having been translated into different languages, “The Water Urn” has so far gained several international awards.

Set in a two-room schoolhouse in mid-20th century Iran, “The Water Urn” is a heartwarming story about the daily misadventures and experiences of the village children and their beloved schoolmaster, Mr. Samadi.

It provides an inspiring look at provincial life in a quintessential Iranian village where survival means that all members of a community must learn to work together to achieve a common goal.

The 75-year-old Moradi Kermani is mostly known as a children’s writer, but his works also appeal to adults.

He is the author of numerous bestsellers such as “You’re No Stranger Here” and “A Sweet Jam”. Most of his works have been translated into English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Arabic, Armenian, Turkish and several other languages.

Photo: Front cover of the Italian version of “The Water Urn” by Iranian children’s author Hushang Moradi Kermani.

RM/MMS/YAW

