ICCIMA’s head to lead Iranian trade delegation to Portugal in Feb.

TEHRAN- Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) will dispatch a delegation of Iranian traders and businessmen to Portugal on February 20, news portal of the chamber published on Tuesday.

ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafe’i will reportedly lead the Iranian delegates during their trip to the European country.

The visit is being coordinated by ICCIMA and Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

MA/MA