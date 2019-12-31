ECO Cultural Institute seeks tourism boom, new president says

TEHRAN – The newly-appointed president of the Economic Cooperation Organization Cultural Institute said on Monday that development of tourism industry is a priority of her mission through launching joint projects with other member states.

Sarvar Bakhti made the remarks in her inauguration ceremony which was held in Tehran, saying tourism causes nations of the region to gain a deeper understanding of each other, ISNA reported on Monday.

“Culture is the foundation of every society,” she noted.

“Today, more than ever we need to work on tourism and traveling in order to prepare for the recognition of nations. In this regard, conferences and workshops will be arranged to create an opportunity for nations to get to know each other.”

Bakhti also held a meeting with ECO Secretary General Hadi Soleimanpour on the same day in which she presented main themes of programs which are to be implemented during her tenure, according to the institute’s public relations.

Founded in 1985, ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucuses and Central Asia, Middle East and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe.

Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are the members of the organization.

ECO Cultural Institute is affiliated with ECO and aims at fostering understanding and the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of its members through common projects in the field of the media, literature, art, philosophy, sport, and education.

AFM/MG