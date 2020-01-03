Adaptation of “The Boy, the Soldier and the Sea” goes on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – A loose adaptation of French children’s writer Georges Fonvilliers’ book “The Boy, the Soldier and the Sea” (“L’Enfant, le Soldat et la Mer”) is currently on stage at the Mah Hall of Tehran’s Art Bureau.

Director Sina Delshadi has renamed the play “Father Dash Boy” to perform it in Iran.

Written in 1964, “The Boy, the Soldier and the Sea” takes place in occupied France during World War II. In one of the French villages, a twelve-year-old boy, who has lost his father in the war, thinks that he is able to fight the German troops with his friends and other fighters.

Ali Abaqeri, Neda Habibi, Milad Hejazi, Amir-Ali Zarei and Farhan Farahnak are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until January 12.

Photo: Iranian troupe performs “Father Dash Boy” at the Mah Hall of Tehran’s Art Bureau on December 28, 2019. (Tiwall/Parichehr Zhian)

ABU/MMS/YAW