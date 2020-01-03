“Dervish” honored at 80th Intl. Photographic Salon in Japan 

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Shakhavan Osmani’s photo “Dervish” has won the Judge’s Special Prize at the 80th International Photography Salon organized by Asahi Shimbun in Japan.

The photo shows several Iranian Kurds attending a ritual, which is organized every year in Uraman Takht, Kordestan Province, to commemorate the legendary Kurdish pious man Pir-e Shaliar.

Three more Iranian photographers were also honored at the contest, the organizers announced on December 29.

The honorees are Hossein Yunesi for “Ball and Me”, Milad Nalbandian for “Tangisar” and Rezvan Motahari for “The Kiss”.

In addition, two more jury special awards went to “He and the Moon 192” by Normante Ribokaite from Lithuania and “Earthquake and Loneliness” by Leyla Emektar from Turkey.



Photographers from over 30 countries attended the contest with India having the most submissions with 1329 and over 5000 submissions from other countries.

The winning works will be exhibited in Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka and other major cities in Japan from March 2020.

Photo: “Dervish” by Iranian photographer Shakhavan Osmani won the Judge’s Special Prize at the 80th International Photography Salon in Japan.

