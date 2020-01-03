Intelligence Ministry: Resistance Front to continue Soleimani’s path

TEHRAN - The Intelligence Ministry, in a statement on Friday, said that the Resistance Front will not abandon the honorable path of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in the U.S. air raid on the Baghdad airport early on Friday.

“Assassination of Haj Qassem Soleimani won’t remain unanswered,” the ministry’s statement read.

“The enemy should realize that Haj Qassem’s path and mission won’t be abandoned. The Resistance Front’s commanders will continue Soleimani’s path,” the statement underscored.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that General Soleimani was martyred in an attack carried out by U.S. helicopters.

Soleimani was one of the main figures in the fight against terrorism in the past several years in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have vowed to take revenge on the U.S. for its terrorist act.

MJ/PA



