Tehran hosting intl. expo on airport, related industries

TEHRAN – Iran’s 5th International Exhibition of Airport, Airplane, Flight Industries and Related Equipment kicked off at Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds on Saturday, IRIB reported.

The four-day event is mainly aimed at boosting cooperation between the producers and service offering units of the airport sector and offers a platform through which the visitors will get acquainted with the achievements of the country’s aviation industry.

As reported, 26 knowledge-based companies along with numerous other exhibitors are showcasing the latest achievements, ideas, and projects in this year’s event.

