‘Martyr Soleimani, a model not only in military but in economic battle’

TEHRAN- Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said that the method, strategies and approaches of Martyr Soleimani were not a model only in the military resistance but also in our economic battle, IRIB reported.

“We should learn from him and continue his way. He acted bravely in any field of battle, so his actions should be documented to be preserved and offered to the next generations”, the minister emphasized.

Losing such admirable person is a disaster, but his martyrdom will promote his lofty ideas and approaches more and more in the society, Rahmani added.

IRGC Quds Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on Friday.

Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

MA/MA