Stock market closes down on Saturday

TEHRAN- On Saturday, the first day of the Iranian calendar week, Iran’s stock market wrapped up with some drops, IRNA reported.

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 16,765 to 367,334 on Saturday.

Some 6.924 billion securities worth 30.415 trillion rials (about $427 million) were reportedly traded at TSE.

As previously announced, TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Reportedly, some 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also witnessed drop in its index on Saturday.

IFX, the main index of IFB, fell 223 points to 4,797.

Some 1.214 billion securities worth 9.176 trillion rias (about $218.4 million) were traded at IFB on Saturday.

IFX rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Azar, while experiencing a 102-percent rise since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019).

The index stood at 4,559 points at the end of the past month.

Value of trades at IFB rose 16 percent in the previous month and 85 percent since the year start.

MA/MA