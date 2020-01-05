Iran takes fifth and last step to end commitment to JCPOA
January 5, 2020 - 21:35
TEHRAN - Late on Sunday, Iran took the fifth and last step to fully end commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the government announced in a statement.
According to the new step, from now on Iran will no longer commit to any limits on the level of uranium enrichment, stockpile of nuclear fuel and also nuclear research and development, the statement said.
