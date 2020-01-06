E3 states urge Iran to reverse its JCPOA decision

TEHRAN – Iran issued a statement on Sunday announcing suspension of all limits under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in its fifth and final step in reducing commitments.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces limitations on the capacity of enrichment, purity of enrichment, amount of enriched material and research and development,” the statement said.

The statement added that Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It is noted in the statement that Iran will reverse its decision once the sanctions are removed and the country enjoys the benefits of the nuclear deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a joint statement on Sunday urging Iran to reverse its decision.

“We specifically call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation, and urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with the JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal),” the statement said, according to AP.

Elsewhere in the statement, the three European countries have called for all sides to work towards an urgent easing of tension in the Persian Gulf.

“We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and responsibility. The current cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped,” the joint statement said.

“We recall our attachment to the sovereignty and security of Iraq. Another crisis risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq.”

“We also reaffirm our commitment to continue the fight against Daesh (Islamic State), which remains a high priority. The preservation of the Coalition is key in this regard. We, therefore, urge the Iraqi authorities to continue providing the Coalition all the necessary support,” the statement added.

“We stand ready to continue our engagement with all sides in order to contribute to defuse tensions and restore stability to the region.”

Tehran’s decision to further scale back its commitments followed the United States’ assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force in Baghdad on Friday.

NA/PA