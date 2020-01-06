Sculptor Nader Qashqai to make bust of commander Soleimani

TEHRAN – Sculptor Nader Qashqai has said that he will be making a bust of Quds Force chief Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“I think it will become ready before the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of the commander,” Qashqai told the Persian service of Honaronline on Monday.

“After the commander’s martyrdom, I felt I wanted to make an artwork in his memory, and when the Art Bureau proposed to me that I should make the bust I warmly welcomed the idea,” he added.

“The strength and power in the portrait of the commander showcases all the aspects of his character,” he noted and said, “His attitudes towards the people of Iran and his bravery in the war and his desire to reconstruct the war-stricken regions in the country are outstanding. His loyalty has been proven for all the people.”

The bust is one of the artworks being created by a number of Iranian artists for a project initiated by the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office to commemorate Soleimani, who was martyred in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad last Friday.

About 30 painters, graphic designers and sculptors, including Mehdi Farrokhi, Ahmad Qolizadeh, Kamiar Sadeqi, Shahram Shirzadi, Abbas Ganji, Nasser Seifi and Malek-Dadyar Garusian, are collaborating in the project.

Painter Hassan Ruholamin’s painting “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah”, which depicts Soleimani’s remains being embraced by Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shias, is one of the artworks created for the project.

The artworks are scheduled to be showcased in exhibitions, which will be organized across the country in the near future.

Photo: Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

