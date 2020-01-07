Solo tenor Esfandiar Qarabaghi to record song in honor of martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – Solo tenor Esfandiar Qarabaghi has said that he will record a song in honor of Quds Force chief Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Persian service of MNA reported on Tuesday.

“I myself have done this song, and have also told its composer that there is no need to show oppression. Instead, we need to compose pieces in honor of the martyr’s bravery and dignity, so that when they are heard, all the people of Iran will be filled with pride,” said Qarabaghi, who sung the 1980s protest song “USA, USA, Shame on Your Deceits!” that was composed by poet Hamid Sabzevari.

“The assassination of the commander was the stupidest decision Trump has yet made, since this brutal act will draw the entire region into a war, and if Iran does not stay on the alert, a series of adverse events will occur,” he added.

“In any case, a fire has been ignited in the hearts of Iranians that will not let an American walk in the street with ease,” he noted.

Photo: Solo tenor Esfandiar Qarabaghi in an undated photo.

