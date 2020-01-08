Michael Moore asks Americans not to believe Trump’s lies about Iran

TEHRAN – Oscar-winning American filmmaker Michael Moore has called on the people of the U.S. not to trust Trump’s lies about Iran and the assassination of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

“Remember—everything you hear from Trump and his cronies about Iran, like everything else he says, is a lie,” he wrote in an Instagram post after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday morning.

“Thankfully many in the media tonight are saying the same thing regarding his lies about this war,” he noted.

“I’m telling you, this Soleimani was planning no attack on America. It’s all made up by Trump,” the director of acclaimed documentaries “Bowling for Columbine” and “Fahrenheit 11/9” added.

He also pointed to the role of the U.S. in the devastating events in Iranian history including the 1953 coup and installing a dictator as the king of Iran as well as helping Saddam Hussein to invade Iran in 1980.

“It amazes me that Iran has never attacked this country, never bombed or blew up anything in our country, never killed Americans on this soil, never tried to destroy us — considering what we have done to them,” Moore wrote.

“The retaliation by Iran has begun. I pray that our sons and daughters in the armed forces are ok. I trust and expect that Iran will keep its promise and kill no American civilians,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Moore published a Persian post on Tweeter and Instagram, apologizing to Iranians on behalf of Americans.

He also asked Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani not to respond to the assassination of commander Soleimani with violence.

“Let me and millions of Americans fix this peacefully by voting Trump out of office or for the Senate to remove him from office,” he said.

Photo: Director Michael Moore attends a press conference for his documentary “Capitalism: A Love Story” at Tosho Hall in Tokyo, Japan on November 30, 2009. (Getty Images/Kiyoshi Ota)

