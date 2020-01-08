Housing rentals drop 1.5% in autumn

TEHRAN- Rent prices in Iran’s housing market fell 1.5 percent during the past autumn from summer, IRNA reported citing the data provided by Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

As previously reported, the country’s housing market experienced a 70-percent rise in prices during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019) compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Real estate deals were reportedly down by half during the nine-month period.

Some 50,247 deals were signed during the first nine months of this year, falling from 100,957 deals in the same time span of the previous year.

The number of real estate deals in Tehran City increased 137 percent during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ended on December 21) from its previous month.

As reported, some 9,664 deals were made in the past month, rising from 4,068 deals in its preceding month.

Housing prices also increased in the capital city during the past month, as the prices jumped 6.8 percent on monthly basis while 40 percent compared to the same month in the previous year.

