Iranian publisher launches Martyr Soleimani letter writing contest

TEHRAN – Ravayat-e Fat’h Publications has launched a contest, during which school students will compete by writing a letter to commander Qassem Soleimani, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The competition titled “My Hero, Hajji Qassem Soleimani” has been organized to commemorate the Quds Force chief who was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad last week.

Students are asked to write letters addressing martyr Soleimani in a one-page letter with topics such as “My Hero”, “Commander of Hearts”, “Soldier of Khomeini”, “Cheer to Commander” and “We Are All Soleimani”.

The organizers will select top 110 letters, whose writers each will receive two million rials (about $50).

The letters are scheduled to be published in a book.

Photo: A poster for a letter writing contest named “My Hero, Hajji Qassem Soleimani”.

RM/MMS/YAW



