Pakistani FM set to visit Tehran on Sunday

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that Pakistan’s foreign minister is scheduled to come to Tehran on Sunday.

According to Mousavi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to meet his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and other top Iranian officials during the trip, IRNA reported.

The trip would days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country is ready to play a positive role to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the United States.

Addressing a large gathering in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is likely to become a country that would help bring peace in other countries.

“I have also told Donald Trump that we are ready to play a positive role in reducing tensions between Iran the United States,” said Imran Khan.

He said war is in no one’s interest as in war nobody wins and everyone loses.

“We have paid a heavy price for participating in war against terror,” he added.

Imran Khan made the comments in the aftermath of the U.S. assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror general, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq.

The assassination was conducted in a drone attack on January 3, at the direct order of Trump.

On January 8, Iran carried out the Shahid (Martyr) Soleimani Operation against an American airbase in Iraq with more than ten missiles.

Iran had vowed to take "tough revenge” for Soleimani’s blood.

In a statement, the IRGC warned the United States that any more aggression or movement will receive a more “painful and crushing” response.

MH/PA