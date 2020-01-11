Trumpism cartoon contest to organize workshops with Kustana, Pamarthy

TEHRAN – The International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest plans to organize workshops with Jitet Kustana from Indonesia and Shankar Pamarthy from India.

The workshop will be held today at the Isfahan branches of the Art Bureau and Cartoon House.

The poster for the workshops bears a caricature of President Donald Trump created by Pamarthy.

The Art Bureau in Tehran organizes the competition in collaboration with the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense Museum.

A selection of the submissions to the contest was showcased in an exhibition that opened Saturday at the museum.

Over 600 artists from Iran and other countries have submitted about 1800 cartoons and caricatures to the contest.

Trump’s role in the war in Yemen, his interference in other countries, and his relations with Israel were among the major topics of the 2nd edition of the contest.

Some top works selected by a jury, which was composed of Kustana and Pamarthy, were honored during the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Angel Boligán Corbo from Cuba, Mahmud Azadnia from Iran and Rodrigo Mineu from Brazil won first, second and third prizes in the cartoon section.

In the caricature section, Brazilian artists Dalcio Machado and Misso Avancine and Iranian artist Arash Forughi took first to third places.



Earlier in September 2019, the organizers announced that the 2nd edition of the competition would be held in mid-December. However, they failed to organize the contest by its due date.

Photo: Brazilian artist Dalcio Machado’s work won first prize in the caricature section at the 2nd International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest.

