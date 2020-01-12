One dead, one missing as flooding hits southern Iran

TEHRAN – Torrential rain has triggered flooding in southern parts of the country, leaving one dead and one missing so far, head of Rescue and Relief Organization Morteza Salimi said.

During the last 72 hours, 13 cities of Sistan-Baluchestan province were affected by floods, he stated.

Referring to rescue and relief operations in 40 towns and villages in the province, Salimi said that 1,248 people have been rescued and 327 provided with emergency accommodation.

Mohsen Heydari, director of the provincial meteorological organization, told ISNA that the maximum rainfall was reported at 186 mm from Nikshahr county, while the average annual rainfall is 113 mm in the province.

Heavy rainfall for the second day led to school closure in 12 cities of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Severe flooding also left some 23 roads impassable in the province.

