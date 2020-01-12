Bruno Munari’s “Drawing a Tree” selling like hot cakes in Iran

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Italian artist Bruno Munari’s book “Drawing a Tree”, which was first published in Iran in 1985, is now in its 15th edition, the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, which is the publisher of the book, announced on Sunday.

Translated by Mohsen Ehsani, the illustrated book gives children some simple instructions to create beautiful trees, and at the same time, it teaches them how to look at things in the world, analyze them and draw them.

“When drawing a tree, always remember that every branch is more slender than the one that came before,” Munari wrote in the book.

“Also note that the trunk splits into two branches, then those branches split in two, then those in two, and so on, and so on, until you have a full tree, be it straight, squiggly, curved up, curved down, or bent sideways by the wind,” he added.

Photo: A copy of the Persian version of Italian artist Bruno Munari’s book “Drawing a Tree”. (IIDCYA)

