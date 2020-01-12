Special support for private sector required under current condition: industry min.

TEHRAN- Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said his ministry should support private sector in a special way during the current condition (sanctions), Shata reported.

Making the remarks during a session with his deputies on Saturday, the minister reiterated, “One of the general policies of the ministry in the current [Iranian calendar] year (began on March 2019) has been cooperation with the private sector and fortunately this policy has brought fruitful results in promoting production in the country”.

Last month, Iran’s First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri said that the private sector has been assisting the government in confronting the U.S. economic war against Iran.

Touching upon measures adopted by the country’s private sector, the official said, “The country’s private sector has taken giant strides in facing the U.S. economic war against Iran.”

He added, “Despite unfair judgments, the private sector has been carrying out the country’s exports and imports, has been generating job opportunities for the young people and has also been preventing closure of our industrial units.”

Finance and economic affairs minister has also appreciated the role that the private sector is playing to help the country sustain its non-oil exports during the sanctions time, saying, “Fortunately, we managed to continue our non-oil exports, despite all difficulties and limitations, through the aids of private sector.”

Farhad Dejpasand made the remarks during the 90th meeting of the government-private sector negotiation council, which was held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in last November, attended by ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie and Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization Head Shapour Mohammadi.

MA/MA