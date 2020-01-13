TEDPIX hits a new record after some drops

TEHRAN- Iranian stock market which witnessed a downward trend during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), started the current week with growth. Indexes rose on Saturday and Sunday and there was a record on Monday.

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stok Exchange (TSE), jumped 16,388 points to 392,038, as 8.275 billion securities worth 39.306 trillion rials (about $935.8 million) were traded at Iran’s main stock market on Monday.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), climbed 151 points to 5,045 when 1.949 billion securities valued at 12.954 trillion rials (about $308.4 million) were traded.

MA/MA