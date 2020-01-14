Great achievement of Operation Martyr Soleimani

In the morning of December 7, 1941, Japanese jet fighters attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor Island amid of WWII.

It has been 78 years since then until the morning of January 18, 2020, when Iran launched missile strikes against the Ayn al-Asad air base housing U.S. troops in a retaliatory operation following the assassination of commander Soleimani by Trump and officially claimed the responsibility.

The Islamic Republic of Iran proved to both the U.S. and all the countries that have been the target of U.S. aggression for the past 78 years that it is able to confront the so called world power and respond properly to its crimes.

However, the exact number of American casualties in the operation is not clear and the U.S. claimed there were no damage. One should bears in mind that we are living in a world that the U.S. has been attacking any country on ay pretext for 78 years just because of having political and military power. No state has so far been able or willing to give a proper response to the aggressive nature of Washington.

We have been hearing for years that the U.S. occasionally turns the weddings or other civilian gathering into a battlefield on the pretext of fighting terrorism in our neighboring countries, some of which have strategic weapons of mass destruction. The notable point is that none of these countries have so far dared to counter such crimes.

With Operation Martyr Soleimani, the Islamic Republic of Iran showed Washington and all the states that have been under the aggression of this world power that it has the ability to respond harshly to its crimes.

So far Iran has won the gig battle and the Americans who believed that whenever their flag was mounted could not be targeted by any force, should take care of wounded troops and bodies in the Ayn al-Asad air base.

It is a great disaster that not only undermines America's reputation in the region further but will be an alarm for Trump's political future to remind him of Carter's fate more than ever.