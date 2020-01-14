Intl. architecture, interior design exhibit participated by 220 companies

TEHRAN - The 10th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Architecture, Interior Design, and Modern House (MIDEX 2020) kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Tuesday and will wrap up on Friday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 212 Iranian companies and eight foreign exhibitors from Germany, South Korea, Italy, Belgium, France, and China are showcasing their latest products and achievements during the four-day event.

In addition to the private companies, some government organizations and agencies are also presenting their capabilities in various areas of architectural and interior design and decoration, as well as their latest achievements and productions in the fields of nanotechnology and biotechnology, in this year’s exhibition.

The exhibition is featuring a variety of products and services like prefabricated houses, lighting equipment, outdoor furniture and equipment, interior decoration, curtains, wallpapers, decorative coatings, decorative accessories, sports furniture and entertainment, electronics including remote control systems, as well as building safety systems, material filtration systems and etc.

MA/MA