German parliament questions legality of Gen. Soleimani’s assassination

TEHRAN – Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament has questioned the legality of the assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. military.

Bundestag has announced it has considerable doubts that the assassination of Soleimani is compatible with international law, RND said on Tuesday.

The German MPs have said it is not clear why the assassination of Soleimani was absolutely necessary in Iraq in order to ward off the threat to the lives of the U.S. forces.

Soleimani was assassinated in a United States’ airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Iran has called the U.S. move against the top general a terrorist action and an act of war.

The Iranian military responded to the adventurist move by firing more than 10 missiles at a U.S. airbase in western Iraq, becoming the first country to counter the U.S. militarily since the Second World War.

NA/PA