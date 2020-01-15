Iran’s “Douch” to go on screen in Japan

TEHRAN – “Douch” by Iranian director Amir Mashhadiabbas will go on screen in a special program at the Ryukyu Shimpo Hall on Okinawa Island, Japan on February 8, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) that is the producer of the film announced on Wednesday.

“Douch” is about Gholamreza, a teenage boy who wants to have a new bicycle but he cannot afford to buy it. Therefore, he attends a contest organized by the Literacy Movement Organization to teach the last illiterate person in a village to raise funds for the bicycle. But the last illiterate person is a 90-year-old woman with bad hearing and poor eyesight.

The film has been dubbed into Japanese by a number of Japanese voice actors.

“Douch” has screened at several Iranian and international festivals.

It received the prize of the International Centre of Films for Children and Youth (CIFEJ) at the 49th Roshd International Film Festival in Tehran last November.

Photo: A poster for “Douch” by Iranian director Amir Mashhadiabbas.

