Furniture, home appliances expo underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – A five-day specialized exhibition of furniture and home appliances is being held in Tehran's Goftogu Park with the participation of 150 domestic producers.

As reported by IRIB, aiming to support domestic production and to introduce the Iranian producers' capabilities and capacities, the exhibition kicked off on Tuesday.

The exhibition also offers discounted items such as furniture, bedding, chandeliers, and decorative lights, as well as carpets and home appliances.

Manufacturers of furniture, bedding, chandeliers and decorative lights, carpets, and home appliances are presenting their latest products and services in this exhibition.

