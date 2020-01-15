Ayatollah Khamenei: Spirit of resistance must be path of future generations

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the “spirit of resistance and jihad” should be the path of future generations.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with members of the congress of the martyrs of Bushehr Province.

“A country like Iran, which possesses energy, mines, various capacities, climate variations, sensitive geographical status and a population of 80 million, should be able to manage itself through efforts and jihad in order to protect its dignity,” the Leader stated.

He also noted that memory of martyrs must be kept alive.

