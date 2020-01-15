Majlis approves handicrafts are VAT-exempt

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament (Majlis) on Tuesday approved a bill to exempt craftspeople and handicraft producers from paying value-added tax (VAT).

Domestic production of handicrafts is subject to article 1 of the law on the protection of artisans and craftspeople, CHTN reported.

However, the law is needed to be endorsed by the Guardian Council to take effect.

Handicraft exports from Iran reached $146 million since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019), deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian said on December 31, 2019.

“Iraq and Persian Gulf littoral countries are among the main target markets for Iranian handicrafts,” she added.

Handicrafts exports of the country reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year, showing three percent growth year on year, according to data announced by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The exports included traditional ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven textiles, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork, embroideries, personal ornamentations, as well as precious and semi-precious gemstones.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years. Some 75 percent of Iranian handicrafts are produced by females, Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women’s and family affairs, said in April 2018.

