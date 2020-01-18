Iranian Zoroastrians provide aid to flood-hit Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN – Zoroastrian people residing in Yazd province sent their contributions to the flood-hit areas of Sistan-Baluchestan province, head of the association of Zoroastrians, has said.

A truck carrying essential items including mineral water, food, sanitary products, and blankets have been dispatched to the region, IRNA quoted Sepanta Niknam as saying on Friday.

“Assisting compatriots is a humanitarian duty that has always been a concern for Zoroastrians,” he stated.

The association is ready to receive cash and non-cash donations for flood victims, he noted.

Unprecedented heavy rainfall which began on January 10 has led to flash flooding in the southern provinces, including Sistan-Baluchestan. Some 95 stations have reported receiving more than 50 mm of rain and 17 stations received 100-200 mm of rain.

FB/MG