Intl. conference bears witness to Iran being a safe destination

TEHRAN – Holding an international conference with the presence of leading figures in digital tourism marketing is an indicator that Iran is a safe destination to travel, deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri said on Friday.

He made the remarks in the closing ceremony of the 6th Digital Marketing & Tourism Industry Conference, which was held at Tehran’s Espinas Palace Hotel, CHTN reported.

Amongst speakers of the conference were: Pawel Chrzan, who has been a Google business analyzer; Christian Farioli, a digital marketing strategist, consultant of companies such as Huawei, Burj Al Arab, Buyer, Armani; Massimo Burgio, founder of Truly Social Media, and Chief Strategist of Global Search Interactive; and Orazio Spoto, founder of Instagrammers, professional Instagram teacher and Blogger.

The event was also attended by CEOs, chief business officers, government officials, public relations managers and sales experts who are active in various businesses.

Last Monday, Teymouri ruled out claims by the Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies of Iran over the massive cancelation of flights after the downing of a Ukrainian plane mistakenly hit by Iran’s air defense system on January 8 which killed all 176 people on board.

The 2019 Travel Risk Map, which shows the risk level around the world, put Iran among countries with “insignificant risk”, a category where the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland were placed in.

AFM/MG