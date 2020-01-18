Value of trades at IME hits $690m in a week

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) reached $690 million during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IME Public Relations and International Affairs Department reported.

As reported, some 637,158 tons of commodities were traded at this market in the previous week.

Last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 173,808 tons of various products worth $284 million were traded, the same reported confirmed.

On this trading floor, 140,051 tons of steel, 3,285 tons of copper, 5,000 tons of aluminum, 160 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 300 tons of zinc ingot and 25,000 tons of zinc dust as well as 3 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 460,031 tons of different commodities with the total value of $424 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 175,302 tons of bitumen, 102,000 tons of VB feed stock, 69,827 tons of polymer products, 75,500 tons of lube cut oil, 27,918 tons of chemical products, 1,518 tons of base oil, 20 tons of argon, 1,235 tons of insulation, as well as 7,500 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 3,318 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

As previously reported, the value of trades at IME rose 26 percent to reach 135 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Some 2.851 million tons of commodities were reportedly traded at this market in the mentioned month to experience a growth of 16 percent.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA