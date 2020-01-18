Iranian cyclist Sohrabi banned for four years

TEHRAN – The four-year suspension of Iran national cycling team captain Mehdi Sohrabi for a doping violation has been confirmed.

The Iranian road champion’s suspension will end on July 2, 2023.

He has been banned by the International Cycling Union due to the use of the prohibited substance.

The 38-year-old cyclist is one of the most successful athletes in the Asian circuit with 49 victories of which three stages stand out in the Chinese Qinghai Lake Tour.

His ICU points led him to sign for the Belgian Lotto in 2012.

Sohrabi will likely announce his retirement from the sport.

He is the most-decorated Iranian cyclist.