Tehran slams Macron for ‘Arab-Persian Gulf’ falsification

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for misnaming the Persian Gulf and for France’s military presence in the region.

“I remind Monsieur Macron that the gulf located south of Iran has only one name and that is the #PersianGulf. Your military presence in the Persian Gulf is as wrong as your naming it. Both mistakes are huge but compensable,” Mousavi said on his Twitter page on Sunday.

It came after Macron said in a tweet that France had deployed the Jaguar Task Force mission to the Arabian Peninsula and in “the Arab-Persian Gulf.”

He also claimed that the military buildup was meant to strengthen maritime security in the strategic region.

The name of the body of water separating the Iranian plateau from the Arabian Peninsula, is historically and internationally known as the Persian Gulf, named after the land of Persia or Iran.

For years, some Arab States have disputed historical and legal evidence of the name of the Persian Gulf.

More than 20% of world’s oil and 35% of oil traded by sea passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making the Persian Gulf region one of the most highly important strategic places in the world for international trade.

In addition, the three Persian Gulf Islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Mussa are also located here and are part of Iran’s sovereignty.

For thousands of years world maps from ancient times dating as far as 500 B.C. to the present have all been referring to this body of water as the Persian Gulf.

