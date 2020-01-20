Iranian Artists Forum to host exhibition of theater posters, photos

TEHRAN – Collections of theater posters and photographs will be showcased in an exhibition, which will open at the Iranian Artists Forum on Friday.

Entitled “A Certain Moment”, the exhibit will be organized by the 37th Fajr International Theater Festival.

Fifty-nine photos by 49 photographers along with 60 posters by 35 graphic designers will be displayed at the exhibition, the organizers have announced.

The two collections represent plays or theatrical events performed in Iran over the past year.

The 38th Fajr International Theater Festival will take place in Tehran from January 30 to February 9.

Photo: A poster for an exhibition of theater photos and posters named “A Certain Moment”.

