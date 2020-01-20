General Hejazi named deputy chief of IRGC Quds Force

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi has been appointed as the deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

In a ceremony held in the IRGC headquarters in Tehran on Monday, Hejazi was handed the decree signed by IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami, Mehr reported.

Attended by top military commanders, the ceremony aimed to commemorate Martyr Soleimani and to introduce the new Quds Force Chief Brigadier General Esmail Gha'ani who was appointed to the post by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution back on January 3.

Gha’ani had served as deputy chief of the IRGC Quds Force for years.

He replaced the Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated on January 3 by a U.S. airstrike in Iraq. The attack was ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

MH/PA