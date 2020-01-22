Garment output rises 20% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- Iranian industry, mining and trade minister announced that the country’s garment output has risen 20 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), IRIB reported.

Speaking in a meeting with the domestic producers of clothes, Reza Rahmani said, “The growth in garment sector indicates promotion of domestic production, and if there will be any problem in this field we will try to remove it and in the case of any violation of the law we will confront it seriously.”

The chairman of Iran’s Union of Garments Producers and Sellers has said that boosting garment output and exports is atop agenda of their activities in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19).

Back in July 2019, Abolqasem Shirazi had announced that domestic units were supplying 70-80 percent of the requirement for clothing inside the country.

He said, “After the ban imposed on the imports of clothing, domestic units are taking all endeavors to boost the quality and quantity of their products in a way that we saw no shortage in clothing market before the new year holiday (early March).”

He also mentioned seriously combatting with smuggling in garment market.

Since the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran to pressure the country’s economy, Iran has been taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the sanctions and counter the U.S. actions.

Improving and boosting domestic production has been one of the major strategies that Iran has been following in the past two years in order to increase its independence.

To this end, the Iranian government has put supporting domestic producers atop agenda in the current year.

Providing the required working capital for the production units and offering them facilities is one of the major measures being pursued by the government to support such units.

Last week, deputy industry, mining, and trade minister for industry affairs announced that domestic production has saved the country over €1.2 billion since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019).

“So far, the contracts and agreements signed [with domestic producers] with the support of the domestic production promotion expert desks have resulted in a reduction of foreign currency expenditure by 1.2 billion euros,” Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki said.

Speaking in a gathering of the heads of the country’s industry, mining and trade organizations, Niaraki said: “The main focus of the ministry’s programs for the current year is on the domestic production boom.”

“So far, the ministry has managed to establish nine expert desks for promotion of domestic production in various areas including automotive, motorcycle, petrochemicals, and telecommunications, as well as copper and steel industries, and by the end of the current year we will hold seven more such desks”, he said.

The official noted that the ministry’s programs for the promotion of domestic production are going to save $10 billion for the country in the next two years.

MA/MA