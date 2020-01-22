Art Bureau to organize miniature painting exhibition 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Art Bureau will be playing host to an exhibition of miniatures under the title “Painting of Heavenly Images” opening on February 3.

“Miniature is our national art,” the director of the exhibit, Mohammad-Ali Rajabi, said during a press conference on Tuesday and added, “The exhibit will feature over 80 works, some belonging to master miniaturists.”

The exhibit will be organized to review the impacts of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Iran’s post-revolution miniature painting.

“The works selected to be showcased at the exhibition will later be published in a book, which will represent a live document of the Islamic Revolution art,” Rajabi said.

The exhibition will be organized in collaboration with 15 cultural foundations and organizations.

Art critics and experts are also scheduled to attend panel discussions, which will be held at the Iranian Academy of Arts on February 16 and 17.

Photo: A poster for the Art Bureau’s miniature painting exhibition “Painting of Heavenly Images”.

